The former Reagan administration official clarified that he does not think "that the military-security complex itself wants a war with Russia, but it does want an enemy that can be used to justify more spending." He explained that the withdrawing from the INF Treaty "gives the military-security complex a justification for a larger budget and new money to spend: manufacturing the formerly banned missiles."



...



The economist highlighted that "enormous sums spent on 'defense' enabled the armaments corporations to control election outcomes with campaign contributions," adding that in addition, "the military has bases and the armaments corporations have factories in almost every state so that the population, dependent on the jobs, support high amounts of 'defense' spending."



"That was 57 years ago," he underscored. "You can imagine how much stronger the military-security complex is today." -Sputnik

Dr. Roberts opined that US policy makers are seeking to weaponize the Russian opposition and "pro-Western elements" to exert pressure on Moscow into "accommodating Washington in order to have the sanctions removed." On the other hand, the Trump administration's new arms race could force Russia into spending more on defense, according to the author. -Sputnik

UPDATE:

"My" Suspended Twitter Account



Paul Craig Roberts



Dear Readers:



It is all over the internet and international media that Twitter has suspended my account.



This is not the case.



I do not use social media.



I discovered that a Twitter account was operating in my name.



I requested that the account be taken down.



I have no recollection of giving anyone permission to operate a Twitter account in my name. I am still extremely busy trying to help family relatives impacted by Hurricane Michael and could only quickly look at the Twitter postings. It seemed to be mainly innocuous, consisting of links or quotes from my posted columns.



However, there were other things, such as appeals that money be sent to Alex Jones InfoWars and other things. I have no objection to Alex Jones. However, my webmaster and I were concerned that things could be posted that would be dangerous for me, such as libel, death threats to others, and so forth.



To repeat, the account was closed at my request.



To repeat, I do not use social media.



Paul Craig Roberts

Twitter has suspended noted anti-war commentator, economist and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Paul Craig Roberts.The suspension came without warning and was noted by journalist Caitlin Johnstone and others Thursday evening:Roberts, 79, served in the Reagan administration from 1981 to 1982. He was formerly a distinguished fellow at the Cato Institute and a senior research fellow at the Hoover Institution, and has written for the Wall Street Journal and Businessweek. Roberts maintains an active blog He's also, and spoke with Russia's state-owned Sputnik news in a Tuesday article - in which Roberts said that President Trump's decision to pull out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty was aRoberts also suggested that "Is this what got him suspended?Roberts goes on to say that the ideology of US neoconservatives is "" in their ideology of American supremacy and exceptionalism.During this time, both Russia and China rose much more quickly than the neoconservatives thought possible."While we don't know if Roberts' Sputnik interview resulted in his Twitter ban 48 hours later, it's entirely possible.Paul Craig Roberts has provided an update , saying he does not use social media, and that a Twitter account operating in his name was taken down upon his request.Read below: