© Facebook / Laura Loomer



Twitter permanently suspended far-right activist Laura Loomer from its platform on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that Loomer, the latest conservative figure to be removed from the social media platform, claimed she was suspended over a tweet criticizing Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.Loomer, like any other user, has the ability to appeal permanent suspensions."This is not going to be the end of Laura Loomer," she told the Beast. Loomer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.Twitter has come under fire in recent months from conservatives for banning the accounts of some far-right users. Critics of the social media giant, including Trump, say the company has a liberal bias and has attempted to stifle conservative voices on its platform.