Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) commander Brigadier General Farzad Ismaili,, the Kuwaiti daily Al Jarida reported on Saturday.The newspaper emphasized that it was the original media source that exposed the Israeli raids, which had taken place in March 2018. Al Jarida cited senior Iranian military who said that only following its March report did the intelligence services of the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian intelligence ministry begin to investigate the case, under Khamenei's direct orders.According to the newspaper's investigation,One of the sources reported thatAccording to Al Jarida, Iranian intelligence received top secret information that. Khamenei, who received this information, now- according to the Kuwaiti newspaper.Khamenei fired the commander of Iran's air defense system on May 29, replacing him with his deputy, General Alireza Sabahi-Fard.Israel is the first country outside the U.S. to acquire the F-35 fifth-generation fighter , of which it could take up to 75.Noteworthy Israeli F-35 deals have been severely criticized because the aircraft are more expensive than those purchased by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) since they feature several unique (and indigenous) systems to satisfy Israeli Air Force (IAF) operational requirements However former Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman explained that "The F-35 squadrons are the pinnacle of technology, and will assist the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and air force in meeting the many security challenges Israel faces head-on. They are a central aspect in protecting the safety of the people of Israel along the country's borders and even away from them."Israel has praised the Lockheed Martin F-35 as a "game-changer".All planes ordered by IAF belong to the F-35A variant named F-35I Adir (Mighty) in Israel and are operated by the IAF's Golden Eagle Squadron, based in the Nevatim Air Base in the center of the country.As we have already explained, in May 2018 the IAF revealed that it has used its stealth fighters in combat operations , making Israel the first country in the world to carry out an "operational attack" using the F-35.This article by Dario Leone originally appeared on The Aviation Geek Club in 2019.