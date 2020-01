© AP



Netanyahu vowed to use every means to thwart Iran

"and he intends to use every means at his disposal to see that doesn't happen — 'Mossad, bunker-busting bombs, whatever it takes,' if need be."

Israeli agents were responsible for a devastating blast last November that damaged an important Iranian military facility, according to an email written by the head of a leading private American intelligence company that was revealed Wednesday on Wikileaks.Claiming to have spoken to multiple "good" Israeli sources, the CEO and founder of Texas-based intelligence company Stratfor,on November 12. The blast killed more than 15 soldiers, among them at least one general Friedman wrote in an e-mail on November 15. While it isn't clear whether the explosion, which took place about 40 kilometers from Tehran,, Friedman wrote."The claims go too wide to be simply orchestrated. They are really gloating and my gut tells me its true this time.. Could be just crap but I am taking it seriously. The sources are good on this."While Tehran initially said an accident caused the blast at the Bidganeh missile testing site and denied any Mossad involvement, many in Iran blamed foreign intelligence services for the incident. A former director of an Iranian state-run organization close to the government, for instance, told the Guardian that"They (the Israelis) want it to be known that they did it in order to intimidate the Iranians," Friedman wrote in a second email, after his colleagues questioned his sources' motives for divulging such information. "That's why they authorize diplomats to talk. The question is whether they did it or are taking credit for the accident. My judgment based on conversations is that they did do it. They are making that very public but unofficial. The mystery is how they did it."Wikileaks recently published more than five million emails that Stratfor analysts exchanged between July 2004 and December 2011. Stratfor, which calls itself a "provider of geopolitical analysis," is believed to provide intelligence to corporations and government agencies, such as the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Defense Intelligence Agency.After the leaked emails were first published, Stratfor released a statement calling the leaks "a deplorable, unfortunate — and illegal — breach of privacy." The statement further said that while some of the emails might be accurate others could be forged. "We will not validate either. Nor will we explain the thinking that went into them."In another email published on Wikileaks, Stratfor's vice president for intelligence, Fred Burton, wrote that Prime Minister BenjaminBurton, who according to Wikileaks is a former special agent with the US State Department's Diplomatic Security Service and was the deputy chief of its counterterrorism division, also quotes Netanyahu as saying that US President Barack Obama doesn't understand the Iranian threat — "'rose-colored glasses' was the exact phrase used," Burton wrote in May 2010.