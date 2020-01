Russia gave Israel the codes for Iran's Tor-M1s

Latest round of leaks suggest Russia gave Israel codes to access Iran's Tor- M1 air-defense systems.An employee for Stratfor wrote the report, dated February 2009, and cited a "Mexican source," described as a former police officer and a current military analyst.WikiLeaks published the email and announced this week that it was targeting Stratfor by releasing over 5 million emails stolen from its servers."I inquired more about the compromised Israeli UAVs. What he explained was that," the email said.The Tor-M1 defense system is made up of launch vehicles carrying batteries of surface-to-air missiles. It can detect and track up to 48 targets in the air, andaccording to the Defense Update website., the website said.Read the rest here