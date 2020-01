© amNY



Domino's pulled no punches in responding to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's criticism of the chain's prices in the Times Square area on New Year's Eve.A delivery man for a Manhattan Domino's was spotted running $30 pies to revelers, anda Domino's spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday.De Blasio faced instant blowback for the tweet."Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays?" De Blasio wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Classy, Domino's. To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I'm sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias."An estimated 1 million people gather in Times Square every year to see the ball drop and usher in the new year.