London synagogue, store fronts vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti during Hanukkah
Justin Wise
The Hill
Sun, 29 Dec 2019 09:27 UTC
The Hill
Sun, 29 Dec 2019 09:27 UTC
The Star of David, the symbol of Jewish identity, and "911" were spray-painted on store fronts in the Hampstead and Belsize Park area and on the South Hampstead Synagogue, according to images shared by Oliver Cooper, a Conservative councillor for Hampstead. "911" refers to a conspiracy theory casting blame on Jewish people for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
"I am walking around Hampstead documenting all the anti-Semitic graffiti that mars our community this morning, and just got to South Hampstead Synagogue. This is a place of peace and prayer, desecrated by the world's oldest hatred," Cooper said in a tweet.
London police said that they received a report regarding the anti-Semitic graffiti late Saturday, the seventh night of Hanukkah. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
"This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously," Inspector Kev Hailes said in a statement. "We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various enquiries are underway to find who is responsible."
Hailes added that officers would patrol throughout the surrounding areas to "provide some reassurance to local communities."
Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, described the vandalism as "unbelievable, senseless, disgusting antisemitism at the heart of our community." She said on Twitter that she was in contact with Camden Council and Borough Commander Kohli to coordinate cleanup and efforts to find the culprit.
"This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us," the Board of Deputies of British Jews, a forum for the Jewish community in the UK, said in a tweet.
The incident came the same day an assailant entered the house of a Hassidic rabbi in New York and stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has said that he would direct the State Police's hate crime task force to investigate the attack.
Christmas trees in Homs, Syria, December 2019
Recent Comments
Less an "embassy" than a massive compound, the largest US facility abroad. Hopefully the protestors burn it to the fkn ground and rid themselves...
An EGO and a SUPER EGO walk into a pub. The barman says, "I'd like to see some ID, please."
An economy run for profit by driving down pay .... in a country founded on revolt with enough guns for every citizen and many migrants.... pass...
What a lukewarm lie about molten lead being poured Into the throats of innocents.* Better phrased: " The fact remains that AmeriKa, through its...
May 2020 be better. And don't forget the positives of 2019 - though few they were. - Russia continued to intentionally thwart the Imperial West's...
