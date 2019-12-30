On 28 December 2019 this Cessna 560XLS Citation Excel with 9 people on board made an emergency landing in a cornfield due to a(or two), 6 km from Otamendi in Argentina.The aircraft had departed from Buenos Aires at 07:25 hours local time and was en route to Mar del Plata. However, at 08:11 it suffered an engine failure.During the landing it evaded several trees and power lines before landing in the field.