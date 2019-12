© Cheryl Senter/AP



David Herring, brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, said he is "furious" to learn the Massachusetts Democrat called their father a janitor on the campaign trail."According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack," the Boston Globe reports.Speaking with a family friend, Herring was adamant that"My Dad was never a janitor," he told the Globe. Warren has referred to her father as a maintenance man in the past but has used the term "janitor" while on the campaign trail.In a 2012 speech titled "Values and the Economic Crisis," Warren did not identify her father as a janitor.she said.famously identifying as an American Indian on a Texas bar form in 1986 . In 2018, it was revealed that Warren is only between 1/64 and 1/1,024 Native American