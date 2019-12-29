Warren
David Herring, brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, said he is "furious" to learn the Massachusetts Democrat called their father a janitor on the campaign trail.

"According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack," the Boston Globe reports.

Speaking with a family friend, Herring was adamant that his father was a maintenance worker, not a janitor. "My Dad was never a janitor," he told the Globe. Warren has referred to her father as a maintenance man in the past but has used the term "janitor" while on the campaign trail.

In a 2012 speech titled "Values and the Economic Crisis," Warren did not identify her father as a janitor. "My father held a series of jobs. His last one was mowing lawns and cleaning swimming pools for an apartment house," she said.

Warren has been accused of loosely handling the truth, famously identifying as an American Indian on a Texas bar form in 1986. In 2018, it was revealed that Warren is only between 1/64 and 1/1,024 Native American.