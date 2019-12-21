© GETTY



Industry chiefs were dismayed by the decision and have criticised Brussels for failing to agree to a more gradual reduction to the legal catch. Quotas for 2020 were agreed at this year's annual EU fisheries negotiations, which concluded in the early hours of this morning. Cod quotas will be cut by 50 percent in the North Sea, whileThis was the last December Council attended by the UK before it becomes an independent coastal state after once it has left the EU.June Mummery, Brexit Party MEP for East of England and founder of Renaissance of the East Anglian Fisheries (REAF), said: "The cuts in the cod quota are disappointing but hopefully this is the last time the UK will have a quota agreed on its behalf by the EU."We need a system where fishermen's voices count."UK Fisheries Minister George Eustice said:"I know that some of the quota reductions will be very difficult for some sectors of the industry and there has been considerable debate this year about the importance of by catch allowances to support the delivery of the discard ban."However, we also know that, to protect the profitability of fisheries in the future, we must fish sustainably today."Some of the problems have been exacerbated by the fact that the EU's outdated method for sharing quota between member states means that the UK gets a very small share of the cod in our own waters."As we leave the EU and become an independent coastal state, we will be in a position to address the unfairness that is inherent in the Common Fisheries Policy."The agreement sets fishing opportunities for the UK while it remains part of the Common Fisheries Policy.Once the UK has left the EU, it will become an independent coastal state and negotiate on fisheries as a third country with the EU and other coastal states such as Norway and the Faroe Islands.Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association, said 2020 would be difficult for his members in light of the quotas.He said: "Cod is an important part of the mixed fishery for my members and a reduction in what they can catch on this scale will be extremely challenging."It is especially disappointing that the European Commission failed to recognise the validity of the arguments made by the industry across Europe for a more gradual reduction in total allowable catch over time to aid recovery."In the next year, as the UK prepares to leave the Common Fisheries Policy,."Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, said: "The reduction in the total allowable catch for North Sea cod next year will have a serious economic impact on the Scottish whitefish sector, presenting major practical difficulties for the fleet."