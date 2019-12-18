From border crossings in the east to a steel factory in the west, Dutch farmers and construction workers protested Wednesday against the government pollution policies they say are driving them out of business.Farmers took to the roads in their tractors, blocking a major highway at the border with Germany. They also parked in the center of The Hague and in front of the entrance to a steel mill near the North Sea coast, Dutch police and media reported.The government has been scrambling ever since to do more to rein in the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Wednesday's protests came a day after Dutch senators approved urgent legislationThe new legislation, which has already been approved by the lower house of Parliament,The government announced Wednesday that it had reached a broad agreement with a coalition of farming groups to tackle nitrogen oxide emissions.The Dutch government said it will hold talks with the agriculture sector on a package of investments that will enable "farmers who want to continue in a sustainable way and help farmers who want to stop voluntarily."Farmers and construction workers who feel they are being unfairly targeted drove to a coal-fired power station and a steel factory Wednesday to underscore the fact that industry also is a major polluter.While the protests were largely peaecful,. Police closed off a major highway near Amsterdam when farmers drove tractors onto the road.Protester Jacco van den Berg told Dutch national broadcaster NOS that construction workers are prepared to take action to protect their livelihoods, which they say are threatened by measures to reduce pollution."Something has to happen," he said. "We're coming up to Christmas and there are companies that won't make it to Christmas."