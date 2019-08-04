© Monique Iborra Twitter



Manure dumped outside the offices of French MP Monique Iborra Monique Iborra TwitterFrench farmers protesting against the signing of a trade deal with Canada have dumped manure outside the offices of a member of the French National Assembly.France's parliament recently approved the CETA trade deal between the EU and Canada.The dumping of manure outside her offices is the latest in a series of vandalisms of LREM offices.The FDSEA, a farmer representative group, claimed responsibility for dumping the manure.On Twitter, Iborra said: "Two tonnes of manure dumped outside a building where there are also doctors, dentists and other professions receiving members of the public - it's irresponsible as well as pointless."