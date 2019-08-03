© AFP / Jean-Francois Monier



French police used water cannon and tear gas on a crowd of demonstrators following a silent march in commemoration of a man who was found dead this week after going missing during a police raid on a music festival last month.in Nantes city center on Saturday following the discovery of Steve Maia Canico's body on Tuesday.Tensions escalated during the march and the police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Demonstrators used street furniture to create makeshift barricades and these were later set on fire.Canico, a 24-year-old who organized extra-curricular activities for children,Canico's body was found by a boatman this week. He was identified by reference to his necklaces and his shoe.