not a single salmon caught during the entire season.

Salmon are in decline everywhere

This year's cold spring

Global warming is being blamed for Scotland's worst salmon season in living memory.The number of fish caught by anglers has been so low thatTourism has been hit, sales of salmon tackle have slumped and ghillies have lost their jobs.Experts believe rising temperatures blamed on global warming have badly hit the salmon's feeding grounds with related changes in current patterns also affecting their migration.Roger Brook, director of the Argyll Fisheries Trust, said: "but they're declining more on the west coast of Scotland and they're declining more the further down the west coast you go."It's dreadful now in Argyll. It's a crisis in Argyll. I don't know whether it's too late now to put it right."But experts believeis deep-rooted and warn the future is bleak. Survival rates for salmon at sea have fallen as low as 3 per cent with global warming and ocean fishing fleets among the likely causes.Professor Ken Whelan, a leading salmon specialist investigating the downturn, said: "Absolutely there's a crisis in salmon fishing. What we have now is a situation where you're looking at very modest numbers of fish coming back and you really can't afford to lose any from any kind of man-made effects."Andrew Flitcroft, editor of Trout & Salmon magazine, said: "This has been undoubtedly the worst season I've witnessed in my lifetime."