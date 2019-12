© MEN



A school has come under fierce criticism after its pupils were told to do homework based on the Manchester bombing and forgiving terrorists.Pupils at a school in East Yorkshire were tasked with an assignment on a homework app which states: "Imagine that you are a parent of one of the Manchester bombing victims."Write a response to the point of view that: "All terrorists should be forgiven".22 people were killed in the Arena attack at the Ariana Grande gig on May 22, 2017.One parent said she took her child out of Bridlington High School for the day until she has some answers.She told Hull Live : "There are children at the school who attended the concert and were there when the attack happened. There is even a cousin of one of the victims at the school."My daughter is only 12 years old and should not have to be thinking along these lines."How can we imagine what the parents of those killed are thinking? I know I could never forgive that attacker in the same way I could not forgive a drink-driver if they killed my daughter."I have not let my daughter attend school today until I can find out more about what the school is teaching our children. There is only a carol service today so she is not missing out on lessons."We have not been told anything but I know a lot of parents have complained and are very angry about this."Tracey Turner has a granddaughter at the school.She said: "I think this assignment is absolutely disgusting for all sorts of different reasons."What are the families of the bombing victims going to think when they see this?"I think the school needs to take this homework straight off and apologise to the children and parents."There has also been an angry reaction on social media.One woman said: "My son was very seriously injured at the Manchester Arena while going to pick my granddaughter up but we were blessed he didn't lose his life."I am absolutely disgusted with this and will be phoning the school later to let them know. People don't see the aftermath of such horrific acts of hate. What a completely inappropriate thing to do."One person commented: "I am a survivor of the July 7, 2005, London bombings. I was almost killed. I would say this is wholly inappropriate."Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said the school has since rephrased the question but explained why it had been set.She said: "Firstly I would like to apologise for any upset that this piece of work may have caused."The essay was set as part of a personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) lesson which was considering the consequences of crime and the aims of different punishments."It followed a discussion in class about a newspaper report that the mother of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack had forgiven the bomber for killing her son."The essay was intended to allow students to formulate their own views about whether hate or forgiveness are the best response to even such terrible crimes."I would like to reassure parents, pupils and the community that the feelings aired on social media were totally unintentional consequences of setting this homework, however, I do understand that some people may find it difficult to understand why a school would ask students such a challenging question."It is important that students should be able to express their own thoughts and give reasons for their feelings. However, having reflected on the matter we would in hindsight have posed the homework question in a different way."