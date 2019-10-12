© John Greenhalgh via Reuters

Terrorism officers are investigating after five people were stabbed in the Manchester Arndale shopping centre on Friday.Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault and taken into custody.A force statement read: "Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre."We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital."In these early stagesof this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them."It went on:as we determine the circumstances."A man in his 40s - who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault - remains in custody for questioning."Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene and a suspect being Tasered.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected."Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened."Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale when heMr Houlder added:David Allinson, centre director at Manchester Arndale, said: "A serious incident has taken place at Manchester Arndale this morning."The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident."We are unable to comment any further as the incident is currently being handled by Greater Manchester Police, who we will continue to support with their investigation."