5 stabbed at shopping centre in Manchester, UK - UPDATE
The Independent
Fri, 11 Oct 2019 12:43 UTC
Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault and taken into custody.
The five victims have been taken to hospital but their conditions are unknown.
A force statement read: "Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre.
"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.
"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them."
It went on: "Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.
"A man in his 40s - who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault - remains in custody for questioning."
Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene and a suspect being Tasered.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.
"Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened."
Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale when he heard "a load of screams just outside" the shop he was in.
He said a woman then came into the shop and told others "a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me".
Mr Houlder added: "Luckily she had quite a thick jacket - she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears."
He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw "a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don't know".
David Allinson, centre director at Manchester Arndale, said: "A serious incident has taken place at Manchester Arndale this morning.
"The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident.
"We are unable to comment any further as the incident is currently being handled by Greater Manchester Police, who we will continue to support with their investigation."
