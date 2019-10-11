© Wikipedia / Allexkoch



The suspect fired several shots from a submachine gun, killed two people and injured several others before fleeing, local media report. A hand grenade was also thrown into the Jewish cemetery.The attacker is believed to have fled in the direction of the city of Leipzig."According to initial information, two people have been killed in Halle," a police spokesperson said.Deutsche Bahn has closed the main train station in Halle while the search continues.Police also warned the public not to make emergency calls unless there is a real emergency.The Halle attack comes two days after a 32-year-old Syrian man hijacked a lorry and ploughed it into cars near Frankfurt. Victims in that incident suffered minor injuries and police are still investigating whether it was an act of terrorism.