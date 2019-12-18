Society's Child
Are you for real? Fake CGI influencer Lil Miquela claims she was 'sexually assaulted'
RT
Mon, 16 Dec 2019 16:53 UTC
Dubbed the "first virtual influencer," Lil Miquela is part influencer, pushing a variety of clothing brands, part activist, vocally supporting Black Lives Matter and LGBT+ rights, and part dystopian nightmare.
Her bio describes her as a "change-seeking robot" and she is the product of an odd AI startup called Brud, whose website consists of a view-only Google document in which the company claims to be based in LA and makes 'story worlds' that "create a more tolerant world by leveraging cultural understanding and technology."
The company also claims that Miquela is "as real as Rihanna." However, last week the people behind Miquela invoked the wrath of Twitter through an utterly grotesque vlog in which she describes being sexually assaulted by a man during a rideshare, despite being made of pixels.
While the argument could be made that this is art imitating the darker side of life, many online did not appreciate the highly sensitive topic of sexual assault being trivialized by an AI company for clicks - one version of the vlog has been viewed over two million times.
"Sure enough, I just feel this guy's cold, meaty hand touch my leg as if he was confirming I'm real. His hand literally lingers there, rubbing my skin," Miquela recalls as she describes how the "threatening" man touched her leg and asked her inappropriate questions before she got of the car and fled for her life.
The update unleashed an avalanche of criticism, with many accusing the AI company of "preying" on people who experienced sexual assault.
"It's a fabrication. A dangerous one. There are ways to make @lilmiquela relatable. This isn't one of them,"wrote one incensed Twitter user.
"As much as I think technology is cool the way the developers preyed on the experience of women (more specifically women of color) is really gross," another added.
Reader Comments
That's not very inclusive.
How dare you!!!!
Comment: She's not the only fake character out there with a following. See also: Fake, computer-generated Instagram influencers are modeling designer clothes, wearing Spanx, and attending red carpet premieres