© Baauer / YouTube



39% of all of Instagram's accounts are run by influencers

CGI influencers are an interesting novelty for brands

Three of the most well-known CGI characters are made by one company

Creating characters means having complete control over their narratives

The world of CGI influencers doesn't end with Brud

Companies often succeed on mystery

Some people have expressed concern about Shudu

CGI influencers spark an important debate about where the body positivity movement is going

The lines between reality and fantasy should be clear, not blurred

We don't live in a perfect world, and CGI influencers are a part of it