Demonstrations against India's new citizenship bill, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), have turned violent in the capital, with protesters setting buses on fire and clashing with riot police.Several buses in south Delhi were set on fire by demonstrators on Saturday, according to local media reports.A video published by NDTV, taken from the balcony of a building, shows a bus in the middle of the road engulfed in flames, as a huge plume of black smoke rises from the inferno.Indian media reported that a "pitched battle" had broken out in one neighborhood of the city, with police using tear gas and batons against the demonstrators as the protests turned violent.The Indian government says the CAB is necessary to protect persecuted religious groups from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. But the, leading critics to accuse the government of discrimination.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sought to ease tensions by explaining that it does not infringe upon the rights of Muslims living in India in any way.