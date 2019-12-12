© REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's MPs have approved a bill which fast-tracks the citizenship process for the country's non-Muslim minorities. Opposition has slammed the legislation, while the government says the bill is aimed at people's protection.Once signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The legislation was passed by India's lower house on Monday before being approved by the parliament on Wednesday, 125 votes to 105.Protests continue against the bill, which some say is prejudiced against Muslims and others accuse of undermining India's secular constitution. A number of opposition MPs have also questioned why the billwho fled to India from neighboring Sri Lanka during its violent civil war.Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has countered, saying the law, adding that the bill is not directed against Muslims and they "have no reason to fear."Around 20 people have been injured in a series of ongoing protests against the bill in northeastern Indian states. The protesters say they're worried that illegal migrants will move into the region, diluting the indigenous culture and political landscape.Overseas,, saying its exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory.India's Ministry of External Affairs hit back, saying the USCIRF's criticism is "neither accurate nor warranted."