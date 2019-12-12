Puppet Masters
Indian parliament passes citizenship bill for non-Muslims - protests erupt in province of Assam
RT
Wed, 11 Dec 2019 19:53 UTC
Once signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Citizenship Amendment Bill will apply to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who arrived from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh before 2015. The legislation was passed by India's lower house on Monday before being approved by the parliament on Wednesday, 125 votes to 105.
Protests continue against the bill, which some say is prejudiced against Muslims and others accuse of undermining India's secular constitution. A number of opposition MPs have also questioned why the bill excludes Tamil Hindus who fled to India from neighboring Sri Lanka during its violent civil war.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tore up a copy of the bill during Monday's heated debate on the proposal, describing it as "worse than Hitler's laws and a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless."
Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has countered, saying the law aims to protect persecuted people from countries where Muslims are in the majority, adding that the bill is not directed against Muslims and they "have no reason to fear."
Around 20 people have been injured in a series of ongoing protests against the bill in northeastern Indian states. The protesters say they're worried that illegal migrants will move into the region, diluting the indigenous culture and political landscape.
Overseas, the state-run US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called on the US government to introduce sanctions against Indian officials if the bill becomes law, saying its exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory.
India's Ministry of External Affairs hit back, saying the USCIRF's criticism is "neither accurate nor warranted."
Comment: Protests over a bill giving fast track Indian citizenship to non-Muslims have engulfed the state of Assam.
The government introduced of a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services in some parts of Assam, which was ordered on Wednesday to prevent attempts to "inflame passions" through social media.
New Delhi says the CAB is necessary to protect persecuted minorities from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jain, and Parsis. It offers them an easy way to obtain Indian citizenship. The bill does not include Muslims in the six religious groups - the fact that prompted Muslims in Assam to voice their anger.
Tensions in Assam have grown rapidly over the week, with protesters switching from burning copies of the loathed piece of legislation to burning tires and cars. After the Wednesday night outburst, which happened in defiance of a curfew, the government in New Delhi sent troops from other parts of India. The troops restored order in the state capital, Guwahati, but protests continued on Thursday in other places.
The volatile situation also caused a disruption in traffic after several airlines canceled their Thursday and Friday flights to and from cities in Assam, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorha. Similar cancelations were announced by train services in the state.
Prime Minister Modi addressed the disgruntled residents of Assam, saying they have nothing to worry about. "No one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," he tweeted.
