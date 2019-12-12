© Getty Images / Dan Kitwood

Slim pickings

Polls are never wrong

Terrifying times for the old guard

Get Brexit done

Vicious healthcare debate

If the reports from across the country are true, British voters are positively skipping to the polls today with one thought on their mind: Who do I dislike the least?Yep, however the votes stack up come Friday morning,This is an unpopularity contest where the winner loses.When you look at the choices on offer, it's not really surprising the humble voter will be struggling to decide in which box to put their tick.On the other hand you have Labour led by Jeremy, an old socialist full of good intentions but who ist and tainted by accusations, true or not, that he has not acted quickly enough to stamp out anti-Semitism among his supporters.There are also parties like the Liberal Democrats, and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party but it looks like all they can hope for is to play a spoiler role, and make it harder for either the Tories or Labour to achieve a decisive victory.The polls, which are hardly ever wrong of course, suggest, at least that's what the Tories are saying to scare people with. Labour and the SNP forming a government would lead to what for many is a nightmare scenario ... more referendums. Labour is promising another Brexit vote and the SNP will demand one on Scottish independence in exchange for cooperation.But it's worth reiterating that, if we've learned nothing else over the last half a decade,, so really anything could happen and Labour may have nationalised Christmas by ... erm ... Christmas.Reports from activists on the ground are terrifying for the traditional parties, because there are signs of a great realignment in how people identify politically; whereas once the majority would largely describe themselves as Conservative or Labour, now people see themselves more as Remainers or Leavers. The unintended consequences of Brexit continue to play themselves out.It's probably true however that the simple Remain or Leave definition doesn't really convey the nuance of the situation.The inference being get it done and get on with our lives; it offers no great hope beyond making it all go away. One look at the Conservatives' manifesto shows that they're not big on promising anything at all if they can possibly get away with it. Almost as absent of policies has been Boris, who has been as low key as possible while trying to become prime minister.That's quite a political pickle, and the only option left for the party was to try and distract from the Brexit issue with promises of a socialist utopia of free broadband internet for all, nationalised railways and energy, and fully functional free healthcare services paid for via tax raids on billionaires.There will come a point whereThe final week of the campaign has been characterized by the age old battle over the National Health Service (NHS). The arguments are generally the same, but just made by different sides depending on who is in power. This time it's the Tories defending their record of funding the NHS and announcing the hiring of legions of new nurses to mop brows, while it's Labour seizing on pictures of kids treated on hospital floors claiming pouring more money on the problem will solve everything. The debate over the NHS is vicious, but ultimately this will go down in history as a Brexit election. Probably.