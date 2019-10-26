© Henry Nicholls/Reuters



A majority of voters in England, Wales and Scotland believe that the possibility of some level of violence against MPs is a "price worth paying" in order to get their way on Brexit, an academic survey has found.The poll from Cardiff University and the University of EdinburghThis included a question on whether achieving their desired political outcome was worth the risk of violence being directed against MPs.Most leave voters who took part in the Future of England studyThe survey did not imply that the responder would conduct the violence themselve or specify that the violence would be severe or even be carried out by those on the same political side as them.Richard Wyn Jones, a professor of Welsh politics at Cardiff University who co-directed the research, said, given the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox before the referendum in 2016 and recent threats made towards other MPs."If we're going into a general election in which, it's very, very hard to see how you can bind these wounds," said Wyn Jones."I think this division is now existential," Wyn Jones said. "It's about who we think we are and who we think we're not. It's very hard to see how the state of the union in its current form survives Brexit."He added: "If we're going into a general election in which further polarisation is a deliberate aim of the campaigning of at least some of the political parties,."Of the 4,103 politically representative respondents, a significant number - 47% in Wales, 52% in England and 61% in Scotland - thought that the UK's departure from the EU would likely lead to the breakup of the UK.Ailsa Henderson, a professor of political science at the University of Edinburgh and fellow co-director of the research, said the findings showed that Brexit negotiations were "putting the union under considerable strain regardless of whether we stay or go".She added: "Both sides are prepared to fundamentally rewrite the rules of politics as we know it to get what they want. Staying in the EU will likely decrease faith in the union. Brexit could well change its borders."Despite leave voters' conviction that Brexit should be delivered at all costs, over half of people throughout all three countries thought that the nation would become substantially poorer as a result of Brexit.However,