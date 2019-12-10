© Reuters/Rafael Marchante



A Chilean military transport aircraft carrying 38 passengers and crew has gone missing, losing radio contact on its way to a base in Antarctica.The Chilean Air Force said it had assembled a "multidisciplinary search and rescue team" to locate the missing craft that hadwhere the country claims a slice of territory covering the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Peninsula and several other adjacent islands. The base is supported by the tiny commune of Villa Las Estrellas, which has a population of about 150 in the summer - between October and February - and only 80 for the rest of the year.