while its producer was detained by UK police and questioned under the Terrorism Act.NATO's 70th anniversary gathering, which took place in the British capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, was a big event and Ruptly, of course, couldn't ignore it.So the assigned producer went to routinely pick up his pass to be able to film at the summit. The organizers asked him to wait in the lobby where "he was approached by a plain clothed man,Ekaterina Mavrenkova, Ruptly chief content officer, told RT on air.with the officers searching him and his belongings. Before being released, the man was told thatMavrenkova said the whole situation came as a "complete surprise" for the agency, which does extensive coverage in the UK, including state events.NATO's accreditation procedure reserves the right to revoke credentials even if they were already confirmed in exceptional circumstances, she said.In 2016, Ruptly was also barred from an event, organized by the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, Mavrenkova recalled. The military organization explained back then that it denied the agency accreditation because it was part of RT.Mavrenkova recalled. But RT reporters have been working "with no problems" at the current summit in London, so the logic behind NATO's actions remains unclear.