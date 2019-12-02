© ABC Life: Samantha Turnbull



Holly English buttons up her white gown, clutches her bouquet and begins her walk down the aisle.Friends cheer and throw petals as Holly takes her place in front of the celebrant... alone.But she hasn't been stood up by a groom or bride. Holly is marrying her greatest love: existence."Earlier this year I thought, 'What is something I've always wanted to do?', like a bucket list thing ... and I thought, 'I've always wanted to get married,'" she says."I have a sense of universal intimacy, loving everything, life and people ... so I thought, 'I'm going to marry existence. That's not too insane.'"Marrying without a partner is not legally recognised, but it's also not new.The first publicised solo marriage (known as sologamy) was an American woman named Linda Barker in 1993. Three years later, NBA star Dennis Rodman donned a veil and dress and married himself. And a wave of single-yet-wedded brides (and the occasional groom) have followed.Meanwhile, the term 'self-partnered' officially entered the cultural lexicon just recently when actor Emma Watson described her relationship status in an interview with British Vogue."Often very successful women are defined in the media in terms of their relationship or motherhood status. High profile women who do not follow a traditional model are seen as oddities and somehow not a 'real' woman."A case in point is actor Jennifer Aniston who tabloids have repeatedly labelled "poor Jen" despite her insisting she was happy being childless and single.For Holly, a 43-year-old artist from Byron Bay in northern New South Wales, her wedding was a fun feminist declaration."I feel I did a lot of suffering in the process of trying to meet a guy," she says."I spent a lot of time living in the future thinking, 'When it happens, I'll be happy.'"I've now accepted that I may never find a partner, and I'm happy now — but I still wanted a wedding."I also wanted to show that I don't need a man to make my dreams come true."This is a statement and a revolution for women to show them, 'If you want something, you can do it yourself.'"Linda Doktar, a 35-year-old "self-connection coach" in Bali, married herself on the Gold Coast in 2017.Linda has had to put that self-love into practice since photos of her wedding went viral on social media.Holly says she's felt nothing but supported by her community."If anyone witnessed what we did, they'd see that it was sacred," she says."It had fun and silliness, but it was also beautiful."Both Holly and Linda say they remain open to finding love with another human, and potentially re-marrying."There is evidence that marriage has been moved to a later stage in the life course, following a period of cohabitation," she says."And some people choose to cohabit indefinitely without formal marriage."Marriage is being defined differently, as a capstone after other life course stages."Definitions of marriage will continue to change, but I doubt marriage will disappear. I'm not at all surprised that it does not mean the same as it did in the 1950s."