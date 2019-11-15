1. Women Don't Need Men

2. Men and Women Are the Same, Or Gender Is a Social Construct

3. The Biological Clock Isn't Real

"The bleak reality is that the chance of IVF working with your own eggs once you are 40 is absolutely abysmal...In what other branch of medicine would we let, yet alone encourage, patients to pay for an elective operation with a less than five percent chance of working?"

4. A Career Is More Meaningful Than Marriage and Children

Too many women map out their lives with work at the center and eventually wish they hadn't. Sadly, my inbox is loaded with emails from women who tell me they wished someone had told them this sooner.