A stray dog is earning praise as a hero and has become one of North America's most adored canines after she was discovered protecting a litter of 5-week-old kittens left abandoned in the frigid Canadian snow.
The protective pooch named Serenity was discovered on a freezing night by a passing driver who saw the dog lying on the side of the road. Upon closer inspection, the driver found that Serenity had wrapped herself around the orphaned black kittens.
In a post to Facebook that has since gone viral, the Pet and Wildlife Rescue center in Chatham-Kent, Ontario, shared photos of Serenity while telling the story of the unconventional family.
In the post's caption, the shelter wrote:
"Our stray sweetheart is keeping her 'babies' safe at the shelter tonight!"
The post elicited heartfelt reactions from Facebook users. One user, touched by the image, wrote:
While another wrote:"This dog has touched my heart. As much as I wish her to be reunited with her family, I would also love to give her a loving home. I will be following her progress."
In a separate post Friday, the shelter gave an update on the kittens:"Please let her have the kittens. They were meant to be together. She is an angel that was sent to help them. I am afraid she will grieve without them. Prayers that something will work out so they can stay together."
"We've been living our best lives ever since!
The kittens that I kept safe have been kindly taken in by a foster family and will be put up for adoption once they're old enough to be on their own."
The shelter noted that they've been flooded by adoption applications for Serenity since they shared her story. Serenity, who is estimated to be roughly 2 years old, will be spayed next week before she can transition to a new home.
The shelter added:
Serenity has also forged an incredible bond with the kittens, according to the Dodo."I love zooming around outside and will run circles around any person or object that is out in the yard with me. The shelter staff has been working on it, but I can be quite jumpy and need to be taught some manners."
While the kittens will be safe until they are old enough to be adopted, they are currently undergoing treatment for flea and worm infestations. In the meantime, however, Serenity is continuing to regularly visit them — a clear sign of her maternal instincts.
The shelter told the Dodo that while it's sad that the kittens were abandoned, Serenity transformed the situation into a happy one. The shelter added:
"Our staff sees many difficult situations on a daily basis and stories like this one make every heartache worth it."