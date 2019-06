© RGO

Relics from not one, but two ancient peoples have emerged from the depths at a site dubbed the 'Siberian Atlantis.' The race is on to unearth as many artifacts as possible before the 50ft (15m) waters consume the site once more.Some 110 burial sites appeared on an island in the reservoir at Ala-Tey, as well as at a nearby site at Terezin, which boasts at least 32 graves.Ancient human remains and a wealth of extraordinary artifacts, including jewel-encrusted coal ornaments and decorations that were discovered at the site where the Siberian ' sleeping beauty ' was uncovered last year.Jewelry and adornments belonging to the nomadic Xiongnu warrior people, replete with scenes of tigers fighting dragons, as well as beautifully crafted bronze bulls, horses, and snakes, were also uncovered along the bank of the so-called Sayan Sea. The site is a giant reservoir near Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam, Russia's biggest power plant.