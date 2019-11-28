© FILE PHOTO Pexels

While tensions between London and Moscow have been high in recent years, the benefits of economic cooperation between the two could help to overcome the political crisis, executive chairman of En+ Group, Greg Barker, has told RT.Barker said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual Russian-British business forum in London.The business event shows that both UK and Russian companies are seeking opportunities for cooperation, he stressed. Thus, British businesses can grow their footprint in markets outside Europe, which will be especially important after the looming Brexit, and Russian firms can find reliable European partners.in an effort to limit the control of the firm by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska. The same year, chairman of the board of directors Gregory Barker proposed a plan aimed at removing the company from the sanctions' list. It envisaged the reduction of Deripaska's shareholding to below 50 percent and the creation of an independent board of directors. Once that was done, the US Treasury announced it was lifting sanctions against the company.