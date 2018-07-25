© PA

just before the financial crisis.

Productivity puzzle

along with many other developed Western economies, since 2008

Millions of "just about managing" families are no better off today than those in 2003, new research from the Resolution Foundation indicates.The remarkablefor so many reveals that the economy has been failing to generate income for people over many years despite record levels of people in work., the research shows.Both figures are adjusted for inflation and housing costs.There are over eight million low and middle income households, justAnd it is not just poorer households which have been facing a pay squeeze.On average, incomes for all households in 2017/18 increased by just 0.9%,The Resolution Foundation report said that surveys revealed that overand over 35% would be unable to afford a holiday for one week with their children."We appear to have a picture of generalised stagnation for many, with lower income households actually going backwards," the Resolution Foundation's Living Standards Audit says."The apparent falling away of the bottom from the middle in 2017/18 represents a disturbing new development."This pattern has clear implications for poverty - captured by the number of people living in households with incomes below 60% of the median [the middle figure of a set of income figures ranked from high to low]."Relative"Child poverty" is calculated by the number of under-16s living in a household that earns less than 60% of the average income.The big questions are why the income stagnation has happened and what can be done about it.On the "why", research by the Foundation - which was set up to look at the problem of low incomes - reveals thatAlthough, which is good for those in work, many of the jobs areThat's because people who are moving from unemployment into employment, such as single parents, tend to take jobs towards the lower end of income levels.Once in jobs there is also a lack of "progression" into higher paid jobs.Productivity levels for the whole economy - the ability to create more value for every hour somebody works - have also been poor since the financial crisis.Rather than investing in new innovations - such as computer technology or robots which could increase the amount people produce -What are called "non-wage costs" have also increased.and, for larger firms, have to pay costs such as the apprenticeship levy to encourage better standards of training.Managers have also been criticised for being too conservative about taking on new ways of working.since 2010 also affect lower income households far more than those on higher incomes.Put those factors alongside thethe UK has been experiencing,and the reasons behind the living standards problem become clearer.Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Improving productivity is key to helping people out of povertyWhen it comes to solutions, the key is productivity.Economists argue that once in work, people should be encouraged to apply for promotions, increasing their skill levels and their pay.Firms should be encouraged to invest in innovations to make their firms more efficient and better able to create wealth for every hour worked.Better economic growth, which leads to higher incomes, is reliant on a number of factors - certainty about the future (in relatively low supply at present because of the Brexit process); global growth (Britain is an exporting nation so the better growth is elsewhere, the better for the UK); and investment in better and higher-value skilled jobs (which means focusing on education and skills and making managers better at exploiting opportunities that are available).Without a firm focus on such issues, the Resolution Foundation report reveals that, over the next decade, it is likely that "just about managing" families are likely to remain just that.