© REUTERS/Simon Dawson



has hived off billions in assets

also called a bad bank

Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) has sold $50 billion in unwanted assets to Goldman Sachs ( GS.N , three people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday., were part of Deutsche's unit to wind down, the people said, confirming a development first reported by Bloomberg.As part of a broad overhaul, Deutsche. The sale to Goldman marks the latest in a series of disposals of such assets.in leverage exposure at the end of the third quarter. The bank aims to reduce that to 119 billion euros by the end of this year.It is unclear how much the sale to Goldman chips away at that goal because the nominal $50 billion, a measure of risk.on the deal, according to a fourth person familiar with the matter. The book likely includes derivatives, as well as emerging-market debt, the person added.Deutsche has said it sold packets of equity derivatives in three auctions., a process that will take a couple of years.Deutsche has also struck a deal to transfer its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ).Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.