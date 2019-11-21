© Global Look Press/ Komsomolskaya Pravda



The Kremlin may have felt 'some anxiety' when the US started sanctioning Russia, but in the end that only made its economy stronger. Investors seem to agree,Restrictions that the US and its allies have been imposing on Moscow since Crimea reunited with Russia and the Ukrainian conflict broke out in 2014, "have, President Vladimir Putin said at the 'Russia Calling' investment forum in Moscow on Wednesday. This allowed Russia to make "a serious, huge step forward in boosting its economic and technological sovereignty."The sanctions war had its downside, of course,, the president said. However, the restrictions introduced against Russia had a "boomerang effect," as hundreds of US companies were barred from profitableprojects in Russia or lost the money already invested into the country due to the decisions made in Washington, he pointed out.They shot themselves in the foot. That's it."It looks like international investors might agree with his words.despite all the sanctions against the country., going against the anti-Russian sentiments currently prevalent in the US., Forbes noted. Meanwhile, the interests rates in Europe are currently "ridiculously low," with EU's top economy,Investor confidence in Russia is boosted by a whole range of factors, including"They've made themselves bulletproof," said James Barrineau from the New York-based Schroders Investment, who was quoted by Forbes as an expert. Though the forecasts see the Russian economy growing at a modest two percent over the next year, the country's bonds are super attractive to investors both in EU and US if they're really looking to benefit from holding debt, according to the magazine.