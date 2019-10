"We don't know what's going to come next, but what we do know is that the current situation is unsustainable,"

'Petro-yuan' may be an early warning

The U.S. dollar has been the world's major reserve currency for decades, but that status could come under threat as "very powerful countries" seek to undermine its importance, warned Anne Korin, from the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security."Major movers" such as China Russia and the European Union have a strong "motivation to de-dollarize," said Korin, co-director at the energy and security think tank, on Wednesday.Korin said. "You have a growing club of countries — very powerful countries."To be sure, the dollar is seen as one of the safest investments in the world, and it rises during times of economic or political tumult But. When the U.S. dollar is used or transactions are cleared through an American bank, entities are subject to U.S. jurisdiction — even if they have "nothing to do with the U.S.," Korin told CNBC's "Squawk Box."Korin cited Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, which was followed by the restoration of sanctions on Tehran . That situation left European multinational companies vulnerable to punishment from Washington if they continued to do business with Iran It doesn't want to be subject to U.S. law for doing business with Iran, right?" she said. "Nobody wants to be picked up at an airport for doing business with countries that the U.S. isn't happy that they're doing business with."As a result, countries have a "very, very strong motivation" to shift away from using the greenback, she said.But if the dollar declines in influence,In recent years, China has tried to internationalize the use of its currency, the Chinese yuan. Such moves have included the introduction of yuan-denominated crude oil futures and reports thatYuan-denominated oil futures — also referred to as— could serve as an early warning sign for the dollar's waning dominance, Korin said."I thinkLook, 90% of ... oil is traded in dollars," she said. "If you have a sort of a beginning to crumble away (at) the dominance of the dollar over oil trade, that's a nudge in the direction of de-dollarization."However, she added that while, it's "not sufficient" to make it happen on its own.You can watch the CNBC interview here