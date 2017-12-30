Puppet Masters
Gold expert: Even if US has all the gold it says it has, most of it is probably low purity (which is why no one is allowed to see it)
RT
Sat, 30 Dec 2017 16:29 UTC
BullionStar precious metals expert Ronan Manly.
The US government claims to hold 8133.5 tonnes of physical gold in its official reserves. Fifty-eight percent is reportedly held in Fort Knox, Kentucky, 20 percent at West Point in New York State, 16 percent is said to be at the US Mint in Denver, Colorado and five percent is held at the NY Fed.
"The entire story around the US gold reserves is opaque and secretive. There has never been a full independent audit of the US gold reserves, and the custodians of the gold, the US Mint and the Federal Reserve of New York will not let anybody into the vaults to view the gold or to count it," Manly told RT.
However, despite the numerous accusations against the US Treasury that it has much less gold than it claims, there is another reason, according to the expert - US gold is of bad quality.
"Even the details that have been provided on the supposed US gold holdings show that a majority of the gold bars are low purity and in weights that don't conform to the industry standard 'Good Delivery' gold bar specifications," says Manly.
"So even if the US has the amount of gold it claims to have, most of this gold would not be acceptable for trading on the international market, and could only be used in swap transactions with other central banks that wished to swap Good Delivery gold bars for low purity and unusual weight US held gold bars," he added.
If the claims about lower-than-claimed US gold reserves are true, it would re-shuffle the entire global economy, Manly predicts. Though it wouldn't hit the US dollar directly, or result in an immediate shift away from using the US dollar for international trade, the consequences will be sizable.
"Firstly, proof of lower US gold reserves than claimed would add pressure for a full independent audit of all US gold reserves. It would also put the spotlight on the gold reserves of other major trading blocs such as the eurozone and China and Russia, and open up a debate as to what is the role of gold in the international monetary system. Which is something the US government constantly tries to avoid," the expert says.
"It would also then refocus attention on international holders of US dollars pre-August 1971, when Nixon closed the gold window because, after all, those outstanding dollars held at the time by foreign central banks are still technically convertible into gold at the official gold price of the time," he added.
Moreover, if the US Treasury gold holdings are falsified, it would put additional pressure on other central banks around the world, which have gold in the United States.
A proper check of the US gold reserves should include weighing all gold bars, checking assays, and publishing a full weight list in the public domain; the audit would have to be conducted by an entirely independent auditor. It will never be allowed by Washington, Manly says.
Reader Comments
graeme15b 2017-12-30T17:56:18Z
I remember comments in one documentary. Talking about this subject and one detail about the gold reserves at Fort Knox. If I remember correctly according to the law there should be a mandatory inspection or audit. To check the content once a year. Apparently never ever has an audit took place on that location. At least officially that is publicly known.
At the same time I remember a case in Texas. Of bank accounts selling gold to the customers. Then charging them for the storage, renting the space to have them stored in a secure location. One customer tried to recover “his gold”. Just to discover: there was no gold! The contract allows the bank to sell gold that is not in their hands, and to rent the physical gold to other banks and win money through interests while the gold is not in their hands. After this discovery that customer went to court against the bank. He was able to recover the money spent on rent for storing the gold during 26 years! Imagine how many customers could be affected. Paying for a rent to store items that are just not in there!
Some believe, and I agree, that the real amount of gold in US hands is much slower than the official statement. Just look at the previous bank practice. Selling gold that is not physically there. It could be in another country! Apparently this is line of business. So an audit could scare some people. Just for not being able to see the physical items.
At the same time I remember a case in Texas. Of bank accounts selling gold to the customers. Then charging them for the storage, renting the space to have them stored in a secure location. One customer tried to recover “his gold”. Just to discover: there was no gold! The contract allows the bank to sell gold that is not in their hands, and to rent the physical gold to other banks and win money through interests while the gold is not in their hands. After this discovery that customer went to court against the bank. He was able to recover the money spent on rent for storing the gold during 26 years! Imagine how many customers could be affected. Paying for a rent to store items that are just not in there!
Some believe, and I agree, that the real amount of gold in US hands is much slower than the official statement. Just look at the previous bank practice. Selling gold that is not physically there. It could be in another country! Apparently this is line of business. So an audit could scare some people. Just for not being able to see the physical items.
But all the other govts are going along with this charade, thus the inaction or 'calm before the storm', as they prepare to shift their position back to reality and away from our delusionary bizarro civilization.
