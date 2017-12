© Bodo Marks / Global Look Press

Which is something the US government constantly tries to avoid

The United States doesn't let anyone see its gold reserves. Even if the Treasury has the number of billions it claims, they are not tradable, warns Singapore's BullionStar precious metals expert Ronan Manly The US government claims to hold 8133.5 tonnes of physical gold in its official reserves. Fifty-eight percent is reportedly held in Fort Knox, Kentucky, 20 percent at West Point in New York State, 16 percent is said to be at the US Mint in Denver, Colorado and five percent is held at the NY Fed."The entire story around the US gold reserves is opaque and secretive. There has never been a full independent audit of the US gold reserves, and the custodians of the gold,," Manly told RT.However, despite the numerous accusations against the US Treasury that it has much less gold than it claims, there is another reason, according to the expert - US gold is of bad quality."Even the details that have been provided on the supposed US gold holdings show that," says Manly."So even if the US has the amount of gold it claims to have,, and could only be used in swap transactions with other central banks that wished to swap Good Delivery gold bars for low purity and unusual weight US held gold bars," he added.If the claims about lower-than-claimed US gold reserves are true, it would re-shuffle the entire global economy, Manly predicts. Though it wouldn't hit the US dollar directly, or result in an immediate shift away from using the US dollar for international trade, the consequences will be sizable."Firstly, proof of lower US gold reserves than claimed would add pressure for a full independent audit of all US gold reserves.," the expert says."It would also then refocus attention on international holders of US dollars pre-August 1971, when Nixon closed the gold window because, after all,," he added.Moreover,A proper check of the US gold reserves should include weighing all gold bars, checking assays, and publishing a full weight list in the public domain; the audit would have to be conducted by an entirely independent auditor., Manly says.