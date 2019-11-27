© REUTERS/Hannah McKay



Police were accused of 'victim blaming'

A police force has been accused of 'victim blaming' after issuing a 'condescending' warning to women not to go out alone at night.Nottinghamshire Police was accused of being 'stuck in the 1980s', after publishing the advice on its Facebook page.In the post,Instead they were, even if they were just popping to the shops.Critics expressed concern at both the sentiment and the language of the post and said it made it seem as if women were to blame when they were attacked.Helen Voce, chief executive of Nottingham Women's Centre, said it was an extraordinary message to come from the police.She said: "It felt like a 1980s thing; it is so condescending, blaming women for going out and it's so sexist about us coming back from the shops."I think it makes women feel like it's their fault and that's ridiculous."The post appeared on the Facebook page of Broxtowe North Police, a district in the west of the city.It referenced an incident on November 22 in which a woman was followed by a masked man, who fled after she ran away and called her husband.The message continued: "Taking a risk when it comes to walking alone at night is not one of those things we should be doing."Women who walk alone especially at night are at risk of harassment, or even physical assault."It is always best to walk with someone, or in an area where there are other people - but even with the best planning there will likely come a time that even with the best planning there will likely come a time you will need to walk somewhere alone at night."Whether it's to your car after a late night at the office, heading to your car after a late-night store run, or walking home from the public bus station, you may find yourself out at night alone."But the post resulted in a furious backlash from locals.Amy Williams wrote: "When you say, 'Taking a risk when it comes to walking alone at night is not one of those things we should be doing', we all hope you mean, 'Everyone should feel safe enough to walk alone at night and it is our job to make that happen'."Lauren McCarthy commented: "When I read this, all I feel is fear and am reminded again, that as a woman I'm not supposed to be in public spaces. Change the narrative please!"And Nina Douglas-Bain said: "All people should be safe the walk the streets that they live at any time of the day or night. Do not blame the victim here. The blame lies solely with the man who was apparently considering that he had a right to rob or assault another human being. Please stop blaming the victims."A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "We recognise this was a clumsy attempt to communicate an incident with the underlying intention of keeping people safe."The post was swiftly deleted as soon as it was brought to our attention, feedback has been provided and we would apologise unreservedly for any offence caused."