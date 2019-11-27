Nottinghamshire Police was accused of being 'stuck in the 1980s', after publishing the advice on its Facebook page.
In the post, women were warned that they ran the risk of being harassed or even attacked if they ventured out alone after dark.
Comment: This is true, isn't it?
Instead they were advised to ensure they were accompanied by somebody else, even if they were just popping to the shops.
Comment: Sensible advice. You lower the risks of being attacked if you're not alone.
Critics expressed concern at both the sentiment and the language of the post and said it made it seem as if women were to blame when they were attacked.
Comment: "Don't travel to a war zone, you might get killed."
"How insulting! If I want to go to a war zone and killed, that's MY choice, and it's the killer's fault, not mine! How dare you blame the victim!"
Helen Voce, chief executive of Nottingham Women's Centre, said it was an extraordinary message to come from the police.
She said: "It felt like a 1980s thing; it is so condescending, blaming women for going out and it's so sexist about us coming back from the shops.
"I think it makes women feel like it's their fault and that's ridiculous."
Comment: There's one thing ridiculous in this article so far, and it happens to be Helen Voce. What is it about people completely losing their common sense in the name of feminist ideology? Yes, if a woman gets attacked, it is the attacker who is to blame. Does that mean women shouldn't take common-sense approaches to avoid putting themselves at risk? Apparently! It's more important to be a righteous victim - even a dead one - and make a point, than it is to be smart and take steps to avoid becoming a victim in the first place. But by all means, go out alone with complete disregard for the dangers involved, as long as you don't care about becoming another statistic.
The post appeared on the Facebook page of Broxtowe North Police, a district in the west of the city.
It referenced an incident on November 22 in which a woman was followed by a masked man, who fled after she ran away and called her husband.
Police were accused of 'victim blaming'
The message continued: "Taking a risk when it comes to walking alone at night is not one of those things we should be doing.
"Women who walk alone especially at night are at risk of harassment, or even physical assault.
"It is always best to walk with someone, or in an area where there are other people - but even with the best planning there will likely come a time that even with the best planning there will likely come a time you will need to walk somewhere alone at night.
"Whether it's to your car after a late night at the office, heading to your car after a late-night store run, or walking home from the public bus station, you may find yourself out at night alone."
Comment: Again, this is all very sensible.
But the post resulted in a furious backlash from locals.
Comment: These locals are obviously idiots. Willing sheep to the slaughter, figuratively speaking.
Amy Williams wrote: "When you say, 'Taking a risk when it comes to walking alone at night is not one of those things we should be doing', we all hope you mean, 'Everyone should feel safe enough to walk alone at night and it is our job to make that happen'."
Lauren McCarthy commented: "When I read this, all I feel is fear and am reminded again, that as a woman I'm not supposed to be in public spaces. Change the narrative please!"
Comment: Umm, okay, how about this? "There is nothing to worry about. If you go out alone at night, you have absolutely nothing to worry about." Feel better? While you're at it, how about stepping into the lion's den at the local zoo?
And Nina Douglas-Bain said: "All people should be safe the walk the streets that they live at any time of the day or night. Do not blame the victim here. The blame lies solely with the man who was apparently considering that he had a right to rob or assault another human being. Please stop blaming the victims."
Comment: You'll be safe. There are no dangerous people. Just meditate on your heart chakra, and everything will be roses.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "We recognise this was a clumsy attempt to communicate an incident with the underlying intention of keeping people safe.
"The post was swiftly deleted as soon as it was brought to our attention, feedback has been provided and we would apologise unreservedly for any offence caused."
Comment: No one should apologize for giving sound advice.