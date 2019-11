© Air Force Medical Service

New York City council is taking students' health seriously. Earlier this year, mayor Bill de Blasio announced the introduction of Meatless Mondays, when all meals served in 1,700 schools would be vegetarian in an effort to improve nutrition and curb emissions. Now, the city has gone one step further and passed a law banning processed meats from schools, although the start date has yet to be determined.

A 2015 World Health Organization report ... labeled these products as Group 1 carcinogens, increasing the risk of diabetes, multiple cancers, and respiratory illnesses.

We cannot continue feeding our children substances that are scientifically proven to increase their chances of cancer later in life. Chicken nuggets and sloppy joes are in the same class of substances as cigarettes. We know that we would never give our children cigarettes to smoke, so there's absolutely no reason why we should continue poisoning our children's health with processed foods.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recently released a paper that asserts that people following a plant-based diet develop health conditions at a slower rate than people who include processed meat in their diet. Thus, the NYC ban on processed meat can be a great step towards ensuring a healthier life for children. Giving children a wholesome nutritional diet will ensure good health. It will also boost their academic performance in the long run.

The science is being hotly disputed, but as I see it, the outcome doesn't even matter because nutrition is only one part of this debate. We know that meat production is bad for the environment and its consumption must be curbed if we hope to stave off further global warming.

Eating meat is not a sin. It's not an evil thing to do, but right now it has an aspect of shoplifting to it. The [meat] industry is stealing from us and the planet and we're not aware of it. Someone does have to pay for the environmental clean-up of the planet and it's not us at the cash register and it's not them [the meat industry]. It's our grandkids.

