"This is....concerning given that current trends appear to be towards meat reduction and plant-based diets," says Dr. Derbyshire.

The momentum behind a move to plant-based and vegan diets for the good of the planet is commendable, but risks worsening an already low intake of an essential nutrient involved in brain health, warns a nutritionist in the online journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.Choline is an essential dietary nutrient, but the amount produced by the liver is not enough to meet the requirements of the human body.In 1998, recognizing the importance of choline, the US Institute of Medicine recommended minimum daily intakes.In 2016, the European Food Safety Authority published similar daily requirements. Yet national dietary surveys in North America, Australia, and Europe show that habitual choline intake, on average, falls short of these recommendations.She commends the first report (EAT-Lancet) to compile a healthy food plan based on promoting environmental sustainability but suggests that the restricted intakes of whole milk, eggs and animal protein it recommends could affect choline intake.And she is at a loss to understand why choline does not feature in UK dietary guidance or national population monitoring data."Given the important physiological roles of choline and authorization of certain health claims, it is questionable why choline has been overlooked for so long in the UK," she writes. "Choline is presently excluded from UK food composition databases, major dietary surveys, and dietary guidelines," she adds.