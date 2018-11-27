Eight Reasons Why Vegan and Vegetarian Diets End Up In Disaster

Different Vegan and Vegetarian Diets

eliminate all animal meats and animal by products (such as eggs and milk from an animal) foods; Vegetarian diets on the other hand, allow for some animal food consumption, as long as the food does not come from the body of an animal. So, milk and eggs are allowed on a vegetarian diet, while bone broth, meat cuts, or fish are avoided.

Reason 1: It's Hard to Get Enough Protein in a Vegan or Vegetarian Diet

What about vegetarians?

Reason 2: Vegan and Vegetarian Diets have Lower Protein Quality

Reason 3: Vegan and Vegetarian Diets lack Specific Amino Acids

Improve your gut health and smoothen and strengthen your skin[8],[9],

Toughen the connective tissue in tendons and ligaments and increase bone health[10],

Decrease joint pain[11],

Improve sleep quality[12],

and improve overall mental well-being[13].

What about supplementation?

Why is Taurine important?

You need adequate amounts of taurine to lower your chances to get cardiovascular disease[14],

develop and maintain a healthy nervous system and eyes[15],

to prevent inflammation[16] - which lies at the basis of many modern diseases,

for optimal immune functioning,[17]

to slow down aging,[18]

and to improve exercise performance.[19]

Reason 4: It's Hard to Consume Enough Quality Fats on Vegan and Vegetarian Diets

One main missing healthy fat for vegans is CLA - or conjugated linoleic acid. CLA is mainly found in butter, eggs, and beef. There's rising evidence that CLA will help you lose bodyfat,[21] improve insulin functioning, and aid in building muscle.[22]

There's yet another very important healthy fat called DHA, which is lacking in vegan diets. DHA is also very hard to consume within vegetarian diets (but not entirely impossible).

Reason 5: Vegan and Vegetarian Diets lack Essential Minerals

Calcium: Vegans have much higher fracture risk, due to their diets containing too little absorbable calcium.[36] While calcium in vegetables absorbs pretty well, you would still need to eat 2 pounds of vegetables on average a day to achieve your daily recommended allowance of calcium as a vegan.[37]

Iron: Both vegans and vegetarians are at risk of developing iron deficiencies. One of the main reasons for this deficiency is the absence of meat in both diets.[54]

Zinc: Many people are already zinc deficient - you could call this deficiency a pandemic levels. An estimate is that one in five people are already zinc deficient.[40]

Reason 6: Vegan and Vegetarian Diets lacks Absorbable Vitamins

Vitamin K: Vegan diets lead to higher risks for bone fractures, because vegan diets contain little vitamin K that is absorbed well. I already talked before about vegan diets are missing absorbable calcium, and vitamin K creates yet another problem for bone health.

Vitamin D: There are two key types of vitamin D: vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. Vitamin D2 is a plant variation, while D3 is the animal form of the vitamin. Only the animal form of vitamin D, vitamin D3, shows great benefits in scientific papers. D2 is often counterproductive for your health.

Vitamin A: Just as with vitamin D and K, there are differences between the plant version of vitamin A, and the animal version. Plant versions of vitamin A, such as beta-carotene, are converted into the animal form of vitamin A by the body.[49]

Vitamin B12: Adequate amounts of vitamin B12 can exclusively be found in animal food sources. Oysters, sardines, wild salmon, beef, lamb, eggs, and milk are all excellent sources of vitamin B12.

Needing to inject a nutrient indicates that the diet might be flawed at a fundamental level, which should become clear now with regards to the vegan diet.

Reason 7: Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Do Not Contain the 4 Cs: Creatine, Choline, Carnitine, and Carnosine

Creatine: I've written extensively about creatine on my blog. Creatine is very important, because it will increase your maximal strength, power, and long-term endurance, boosts cognitive performance, testosterone, mental well-being, sleep quality, and recovery. Creatine thus has all-round benefits that few other substances can match.

Choline: Eggs, liver, dairy, are all great sources of choline. Plants contain choline too, but it's harder to get sufficient amounts of choline from plants alone.

Carnosine: Carnosine is an important nutrient as well. Carnosine helps in preventing diabetes, slows aging, and keeps your nervous system and eyes healthy.[59] It also helps you perform in the gym, by slowing lactic acid buildup, so that you can keep on going longer before you are too pumped to perform well.[60]

Carnitine: Similar to carnosine, carnitine is also exclusively found in meat products or fish. While milk and eggs contain some carnitine, the amounts are very little. Even as a vegetarian, you will not be getting enough carnitine through your diet.

Reason 8: Vegan Diets might make you feel good-but only initially

Take Home Message: Steer Clear from Vegan and Vegetarian Diets if you Seek Optimal Health

Not Going To Change? Then Supplement