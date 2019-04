What is Choline?

When most people think of liver disease, the first thing that pops into their heads is that a few too many alcoholic drinks is the culprit. But there are countless everyday habits that put stress on your liver function. Apart from drinking, eating processed foods like fructose, high fructose corn syrup, refined flours, and fried foods, not to mention taking certain supplements or prescriptions can all add up to an unhealthy liver.Luckily, you can do much to help support your liver health. Many nutrients such as vitamins C and E, selenium, magnesium, and zinc can contribute to maintaining proper liver function. But one nutrient that often goes unrecognized can play a major role in supporting a healthy liver. Not only does the evidence show it can help prevent fatty liver disease, it might play an important role in preventing cancer. The nutrient? Choline!Choline is one of the essential nutrients your body needs for everyday function.Some people have a higher risk of choline deficiency than others. Endurance athletes, heavy drinkers, pregnant women and post-menopausal women are more likely to have a choline deficiency. ( 1 Otherwise, the average adult man needs about 550 mg/day and the average adult woman needs about 425 mg/day. ( 2 ) Too much choline consumption can result in potential side effects including low blood pressure, sweating, and indigestion. ( 3 ) The average adult should not exceed 3,500 mg/day. ( 1 Officially, the jury is still out on whether choline plays a role in preventing cancer. Some research suggests a lack of a connection, however several studies seem to point to a strong connection between healthy choline levels and a reduced risk of cancer.Early research from animal studies points to choline deficiencies being associated with a higher risk of liver cancer and sensitivity to environmental toxins, though we can't be certain there are similar effects in humans. ( 8 The evidence is strong that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can be caused by a choline deficiency. ( 9 ) There is also some evidence that even a lower than optimal dietary intake of choline can contribute to the risk of NAFLD, however more research is needed to confirm the link. ( 1 You have many options for boosting your choline intake, regardless of your dietary style. The top choline sources can be found in meats, cruciferous vegetables, and some nuts: ( 13 Maintaining liver health involves much more than ensuring there's enough choline in your diet, but that's a great place to start! Whether you're one of the at-risk groups of people or not, you should focus on adding choline-rich foods to your regular diet. Ask your medical care provider to evaluate your liver health and discuss appropriate steps for improving it if need be.