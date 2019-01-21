© Suzi Smith

© EAT-Lancet Commission report

1. Epidemiology = mythology

2. Red meat causes heart disease, diabetes, cancer...and spontaneous combustion

every single one is an epidemiological study

The truth is that there is no human clinical trial evidence tying red meat to any health problem.

[In sub-Saharan Africa] "...growing children often do not obtain adequate quantities of nutrients from plant source foods alone...promotion of animal source foods for children, including livestock products, can improve dietary quality, micronutrient intake, nutrient status, and overall health." [page 10]

3. Protein is essential...but cancerous

"Protein quality (defined by effect on growth rate) reflects the amino acid composition of the food source, and animal sources of protein are of higher quality than most plant sources. High-quality protein is particularly important for growth of infants and young children, and possibly in older people losing muscle mass in later life." [page 8]

"However, a mix of amino acids that maximally stimulate cell replication and growth might not be optimal throughout most of adult life because rapid cell replication can increase cancer risk." [page 8]

"Fish has a high content of omega-3 fatty acids, which have many essential roles...Plant sources of alpha-linolenic acid [ALA] can provide an alternative to omega-3 fatty acids, but the quantity required is not clear." [page 11]

"About 28 g/day (1 ounce) of fish can provide essential omega-3 fatty acids...therefore we have used this intake for the reference diet. We also suggest a range of 0 - 100 g/day because high intakes are associated with excellent health." [page 11]

5. Vitamins and minerals are essential...so take supplements

"Although inclusion of some animal source foods in maternal diets is widely considered important for optimal fetal growth and increased iron requirement, especially during the third trimester of pregnancy, evidence suggests that balanced vegetarian diets can support healthy fetal development, with the caveat that strict vegan diets require supplements of vitamin B12." [page 13]

"Adolescent girls are at risk of iron deficiency because of rapid growth combined with menstrual losses. Menstrual losses have sometimes been a rationale for increased consumption of red meat, but multivitamin or multimineral preparation provide an alternative that is less expensive and without the adverse consequences of high red meat intake." [page 13]

"The adequacy of most micronutrients increases, including several essential ones, such as iron, zinc, folate, and vitamin A, as well as calcium intake in low-income countries. The only exception is vitamin B12 that is low in animal-based diets [I believe this was an error on their part, since B12 is only found in animal foods.] Supplementation or fortification with vitamin B12 (and possibly with riboflavin [vitamin B2]) might be necessary in some circumstances." [page 14]

6. Making up numbers is fun and easy

"Since consumption of poultry has been associated with better health outcomes than has red meat, we have concluded that the optimum consumption of poultry is 0 g/day to about 58 g/day and have used a midpoint of 29 g/day for the reference." [page 10]

"We have a high level of scientific certainty about the overall direction and magnitude of associations described in this Commission, although considerable uncertainty exists around detailed quantifications." [page 7]

7. Epidemiology is gospel...unless we don't like the results

"in large prospective [epidemiological] studies, high consumption of eggs, up to one a day, has not been associated with increased risk of heart disease, except in people with diabetes.



"However, in low-income countries, replacing calories from a staple starchy food with an egg can substantially improve the nutritional quality of a child's diet and reduce stunting. [randomized clinical trial]



"We have used an intake of eggs at about 13 g/day, or about 1.5 eggs per week, for the reference diet, but higher intake might be beneficial for low-income populations with poor dietary quality." [page 11]

8. Everyone should eat a vegan diet, except for most people

"In controlled feeding studies, high carbohydrate intake increases blood triglyceride concentrations, reduces HDL [aka "good"] cholesterol concentration, and increases blood pressure, especially in people with insulin resistance." [page 12]

"In a large controlled feeding trial, replacing carbohydrate isocalorically with protein reduced blood pressure and blood lipid concentrations." [page 8]

9. Pay no attention to the money behind the curtain

10. No to choices, yes to taxes?

"a non-profit startup dedicated to transforming our global food system through sound science, impatient disruption and novel partnerships."

Challenge Authority