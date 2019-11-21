© REUTERS/Thomas Peter



Beijing has warned that it will implement retaliatory measures after the US Congress passed a bill purportedly designed to safeguard 'human rights' in Hong Kong."We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the passage of relevant Hong Kong-related bills," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, during a press briefing on Thursday. He also cautioned Washington against interfering in China's internal affairs."If the US side is determined to act alone, China will introduce effective measures to resolutely fight back"The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday, one day after the Senate gave its approval. US President Donald Trump is now expected to sign off on the new bill.Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of meddling in the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong. In a recent meeting with a US delegation in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China would never allow anyone to undermine its "one country, two systems" principle. The senior Chinese diplomat also said that the new US bill aims to "destroy Hong Kong."