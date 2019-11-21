© Dominic Lipinski /PA



"The idea that a law-abiding citizen can have their name recorded against a hate incident on a crime report when there was neither hate nor crime undermines principles of justice, free expression, democracy and common sense," he said.

The "right to be offended" does not exist, a judge has said, as the High Court hears that British police forces are recording hate incidents even if there is no evidence that they took place.Mr Justice Knowles made the remark on the first day of a landmark legal challenge against guidelines issued to police forces across the country on how to record "non-crime hate incidents".Mr Justice Knowles expressed surprise at the rule, asking the court:The case against the College is being brought by Harry Miller, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, who claims that the HCOG is unlawful because it infringes on his right to freedom of expression.Mr Miller, who was previously an officer for the Humberside force, accused the police ofA judicial review into the HCOG began yesterday (Weds), in which Mr Justice Knowles is set to rule on whether the rules are unlawful.In legal documents lodged before the High Court, lawyers representing the College argued thatTheir defence comes amid rising knife crime violence across the country, with offences reaching an all time high in 2019. According to the ONS, the number of offences involving a knife or sharp instrument increased from 41,000 in June 2018 to just over 44,000 in the following 12 months.Ian Wise QC, acting on behalf of Mr Miller, argued that the presumption of a victim telling the truth in the College's guidelines echoes the mistakes made by the Metropolitan Police during Operation Midland, when £2.5m of tax-payer money was spent investigating the false claims made by fantasist Carl Beech."The Beech inquiry revealed a similar error that is apparent in the operation of this policy and the actions of the police by believing the so-called victim's account," Mr Wise told the court.