Harry Miller, who believes 'trans women are not women', says the formal probe by Humberside Police was into his 'thinking' and his reasons for liking the limerick on Twitter. The limerick referred to trans women as 'stupid' and made comments about vaginas and 'synthetic' hormones.Mr Miller, who used to be a policeman, says an officer told him he was investigating reports of a hate crime.he recalled on Twitter. 'I asked if any contained criminal material. He said "No." 'I asked if any came close to being criminal and he read me a limerick. Honestly. A limerick. A cop read me a limerick over the phone.' After telling the PC he did not write the limerick, he reportedly said: 'Ah. But you liked it and promoted it.'He concluded:Harry said the conversation turned 'incredibly sinister' as the officer tried to probe his 'thinking'. He said: 'The cop told me that he needed to speak with me because, even though I'd committed no crime whatsoever, he needed (and I quote) "to check my THINKING!" Seriously. Honestly. 'Finally, he lectured me. Said, "Sometimes, a woman's brain grows a man's body in the womb and that is what transgender is." You can imagine my response. 'Lastly, he told me that I needed to watch my words more carefully or I was at risk of being sacked by the company for hate speech.' Harry says he is actually the chairman of his company and later told The Spectator how the incident made him feel like a 'criminal'.The incident has sparked his Twitter supporters to write a string of further limericks. Harry says he is determined to continue sharing his views: 'Free speech is a hill that we have to fight on. 'If we can't express ourselves freely within the law, none of the other rights we have mean anything.' A spokesman for Humberside Police said: 'We take all reports of hate incident seriously and will always investigate and take proportionate action.'