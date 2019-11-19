© Baltimore County Police Dept.

Two Baltimore County residents facing multiple animal cruelty charges after more than 200 cats were taken from their Middle River home are suing to get the surviving cats back.Garriott Cox and Pamela Arrington are facing multiple charges after investigators found 150 live cats and 74 dead cats in horrible conditions at their home on Bird River Road in Middle River last month.The two had been under investigation since September.Baltimore County Animal Services had received complaints from the Maryland SPCA about the couple's business, Colony Cats of Bird River and Beyond.The police report stated that Pamela Arrington would regularly bring cats to the Maryland SPCA to be checked and diagnosed by SPCA veterinarians, who sent a letter into BCAS with their concerns.The letter described terrible conditions including cats and kittens with a "foul, indescribable odor," adding that she sometimes had the odor on her as well.BCAS said separate concerns had been brought to them about Arrington's housing situation for the cats, stating "the odor from her home can be smelled from the street."They were concerned about how many cats/kittens she was actually housing on her property, saying they were concerned about a "potential hoarding situation,"A case was opened after that initial complaint was made, and on September 24, officers went to 10322 Bird River Road for a re-check of the location.The officers were met at the side entrance of the garage by Arrington, and the officer's report details how they entered the garage and "were immediately met with very high levels of cat urine smell and ammonia,""My eyes and nose immediately started to burn and run and I had trouble speaking while in the garage," Animal Services Officer Franczkowski's report read.The officer described the garage having only a small opening to provide ventilation with air purifiers, and the garage itself was lined with dog crates, a cat condo, traps and transfer cages, housing cats in each one- some with two to five cats in one cage.Although Colony Cats of Bird River and Beyond had been established as a non-profit organization, the owners had not applied for a Holding Facility License through Baltimore County, the police report noted.A Holding Facility License is required to house the number of animals the organization had at its location.Based on their findings, Animal Service Officers went to the home on Bird Road with a search and seizure warrant on October 9.When they arrived they saw large piles of debris and trash, but what was inside was worse.They saw cages stacked two stories high which each had anywhere from one to five cats, and most had more feces than kitty litter inside.Some of the cats were caged, while others roamed free in the home, the report said. Officers describe feces smeared across furniture, along with garbage.The bird, the police report noted, was in a clean cage with fresh paper in the bottom of the cage with food and water present."This is significant because it demonstrates that the owners of the animals, Cox and Arrington, have the ability and knowledge to care for animals correctly," the police report read."We might be in a situation again where we have to go in there again and rescue more animals if they are allowed to go back to them," he said.WJZ went to the home and spoke with a woman who identified herself as a relative. The woman said Cox and Arrington no longer live there.Both are out on bond.