Airport maintenance staff rushed to put out a fire on a passenger plane's landing gear shortly after it arrived in Egypt.The aircraft, belonging to Ukrainian low-cost SkyUp Airlines, had some trouble while landing in Sharm El Sheikh, a popular Red Sea resort.Just as the plane finished taxiing on the tarmac, the landing gear on its left side suddenly burst into flames. The bright fire raged for about a minute before airport staff put it out with fire extinguishers.Last month, an engine of a packed Asiana Airlines passenger plane caught fire shortly before takeoff in Seoul, South Korea. The passengers were evacuated and the fire was put out.