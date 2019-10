© Boeing



Boeing's woes continue to mount after several of its 737 Next Generation (NG) aircrafts have been grounded following an emergency investigation that found cracking in a critical device involving the jets' wings.The discovery prompted theA leaked report obtained by aviation analysis firm Leeham shows thatIt's not yet clear where the cited jets are located, the kinds of conditions they were flown under, or how many different airlines have been affected.following the probe after both were found to have suffered cracking.In a statement to KOMO , a spokesperson for the airline said:The airline added that both of the troublesome 737 NGs will remain out of service until the issue is fully resolved and understood, with no return to service for the aircraft scheduled.In separate statements to DailyMail.com,Both airlines also pledged to continue to work closely with the FAA and Boeing regarding the new inspection requirements for their 737 NG fleets. United Airlines has not yet responded to a request for comment.The pickle fork, named so because of its resemblance to the kitchen utensil, is a component that helps attach a plane's fuselage to its wing structure, managing the stress, torque and aerodynamic forces that bend the connection between the wings and the body of the jet.Engineers designed the forks to last the lifetime of the plane - more than 90,000 take-offs and landings - without sustaining any wear and tear. But though no crashes or incidents have yet been attributed to the cracked pickle forks, the consequences would be dire should the mechanism fail mid-flight.In a statement to DailyMail.com, Boeing spokesperson Paul Bergman ensured 'safety and quality' remain the companies 'top priorities'.Bergman added that Boeing is setting up a repair plan and will be providing customers parts and technical support as necessary.The FAA's discovery comes as the latest blow to Boeing who were forced to ground its entire global fleet of the the 737 NGs successor, the 737 Max aircraft, in March, following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that left 346 dead.Last week, pilot-union leaders at Southwest Airlines suggested it could be February or March for the company resumes flights using the 737 Max, which has led to cancellation of around 30,000 flights since the grounding was ordered.Boeing had initially suggested the 737 Max would take the skies again in late 2019, but suffered a number of set-backs attempting to fix a software issue said to have played a key role in the two crashes.American Airlines followed Southwest's lead Wednesday, announcing it too was pushing back its return of the 737 Max until early next year. The airline said it expects to slowly bring the plane back into its schedule starting January 16 - six weeks later than American planned just last month, and the sixth time the airline has pushed back the plane's return. Officials of the Fort Worth-based company says it will drop about 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding. American has 24 Max jets in storage and expected to have 40 by the end of the year.But the manufacturer's losses may increase still, afterearlier this week, seeking $100 million in compensation for 10,000 pilots who claim to have lost wages because of the 737 Max's grounding.Capt. Jonathan Weaks, president of Southwest Airlines (LUV) pilots association, said in a news release:In response, a company spokesperson told Barrons the company believed the 'lawsuit is meritless and will vigorously defend against it.'Southwest's pilots aren't said to be the only group aggrieved by Boeing, with investors also being hurt by the scandal.in the past seven months when compared with airlines that don't operate the troublesome jet. Most Wall Street analysts expect the stock market to react positively when the 737 Max takes to the skies again. After that initial jump however, its predicted shares will trade in a tight range while the public - and pilots - wait for a substantial period of safe operation.After the initial drop from $422 a share following the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, Boeing shares have traded roughly in a $50 range and are down about 12 percent.