Ali Milani arrived in London from Tehran with his mother and sister when he was 5.Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday launched his Conservative Party's campaign for the general election. But there's a hitch. Johnson has to win back his own seat - fending off a challenge from a young Muslim immigrant who represents the Labour Party. It looks as if it could be a tight race.Johnson represents. In the last general election, in 2017, Johnson won his race by just 5,034 votes. If Labour can swing 5% of the electorate its way, the prime minister could be in trouble.That makes him vulnerable, said Ali Milani, 25, the Labour challenger, who touts his credentials as a local.He said Johnson's failure to stop a third runway at Heathrow international airport - he had pledged to lie down in front of the bulldozers - will also hurt the prime minister.On Tuesday night, Milani went door-to-door in the South Ruislip neighborhood, urging people to toss Johnson out. More than a hundred activists joined him in the canvassing."This is a historic election right here. This could be the very first time we unseat a sitting prime minister. Right here, we have the power to stop Boris Johnson," Milani said as he rang doorbells, trailed by photographers and camera crews.so he can extricate Britain from the European Union.Judging by one night of door-knocking, it was hard to gauge the excitement locals felt for either candidate. A few firmly but politely told Milani that they were backing Johnson. A few others gladly accepted his campaign fliers and said they were Labour all the way.But most door knocks went unanswered - even if one could spy folks at home through the curtains. Many brushed the campaigners off, saying they were busy making dinner. One fellow seemed uncertain, but when Milani asked what languages he spoke and the man answered "Farsi," the two struck up a rapport and all were invited in for tea.Milani declined. But as he was leaving, he noted, "I think we got a vote there."Far from Uxbridge, Johnson appeared outside his official residence at Downing Street on Wednesday and urged voters, "Come with us, get Brexit done and take this country forward."he warned.Johnson's jolly pitch was in stark contrast to that of other senior Conservatives who spent Wednesday morning issuing apologies.In the previous 24 hours, two Conservative lawmakers were accused of disparaging victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, while the Conservative campaign posted a doctored video ofIn the video, Starmer looks confused and doesn't say anything.In real life, he did answer the question.Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said it was a "lighthearted and satirical" clip. Labour candidates called it misleading propaganda.Meanwhile, Johnson himself was criticized for comparing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to a murderous Soviet dictator.In a column for the Daily Telegraph,Many said Johnson had gone a little too far, arguing that a higher tax rate couldn't quite be compared to Stalin's atrocities.In an interview with LBC radio this week,Faced with immediate outrage, Rees-Mogg speedily issued an apology, saying, "What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade's advice to stay and wait at the time."But things went from bad to worse when, hours later,Asked by an interviewer whether Rees-Mogg was in effect saying that "I would not have died becauseAfter a new avalanche of criticism, Bridgen himself then apologized "unreservedly."The two Tories "have caused a huge amount of hurt and pain for the people involved," Cleverly conceded to the BBC on Wednesday morning.Ahead of the Dec. 12 election, Johnson's Conservatives have a healthy lead in the polls despite accusations of being out of touch. But, as recent events show, anything can happen.In 2017, then-Prime Minister Theresa May was 20 points ahead in opinion polls and then lost her majority in Parliament."Normally election campaigns didn't make that much difference," said Tony Travers, a politics expert at the London School of Economics. "But the last one did."- and over the course of the campaign, Travers said, "there's always a risk for any party that something goes wrong or the public mood changes for some hard-to-understand reason."If Johnson lost his Uxbridge seat - this hasn't happened to a prime minister in modern times - then he would probably step down, Travers said. The party could try to create a sudden vacancy and stage a one-off election for one seat, "but there's always a risk that the electorate won't like that. . . . It's hard to see him getting back into Parliament until there was a naturally occurring by-election."