Dr. Joel Smithers was convicted of more than 800 counts of illegally prescribing opioids, and jurors found that the drugs he prescribed caused the death of a woman.A Virginia doctor who prescribed more than 500,000 doses of opioids in two years was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for leading what prosecutors called an interstate drug distribution ring.In testimony, Dr. Smithers said he was duped by some of his patients, many of whom told him pain clinics near them had already been shut down. "I learned several lessons the hard way about trusting people that I should not have trusted," he said.In May, a jury found him guilty of 861 federal drug charges at the United States District Court in Abingdon, Va. Among those were one count of maintaining a place for the purpose of illegally distributing controlled substances and one count of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.Martinsville, a city of about 13,000 near the North Carolina border, has one of the highest rates of opioid pills prescribed per person in the country. Dr. Smithers was visited by patients from West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia, law enforcement officials said."I just hope that this sentence will set an example of what happens to doctors who abuse their authority in prescribing medications for profits," said Eddie Cassady, the Martinsville police chief. "Their actions have contributed to the opioid crisis faced by our country."In April 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration and 48 attorneys general agreed to coordinate efforts to fight opioid abuse and to share prescription drug information to aid in investigations.Adeel Hassan is a reporter and editor on the National Desk. He is a founding member of Race/Related , and much of his work focuses on identity and discrimination. He started the Morning Briefing for NYT Now and was its inaugural writer. He also served as an editor on the International Desk. @adeelnyt