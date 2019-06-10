© REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo



Drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday amid mounting expenses driven by a U.S. Justice Department probe into claims it paid doctors bribes to prescribe a powerful opioid medication.The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing marked a first for a drugmakerThe department is now Insys' largest unsecured creditor due to Wednesday's accord, which resulted inand the company entering into a deferred prosecution agreement.Chandler, Arizona-based Insys said it filed for bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware to facilitate a sale of its assets, including Subsys.Insys listed $175.1 million in assets and $262.5 million in debt as of March 31. Shares of Insys fell 66% to 44 cents in premarket trading.Subsys is an under-the-tongue spray the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved in 2012 for treating pain in cancer patients. It contains fentanyl, an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine.Prosecutors alleged thatSubsys' net revenues during that time grew from $8.6 million in 2012 to $329 million in 2015.The Justice Department probe led to multiple people being charged including Kapoor, Insys' majority shareholder, in October 2017 on the same day U.S. President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency., the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.In a bankruptcy court filing, Insys Chief Executive Andrew Long said sales of Subsys have declined substantially due to increased national scrutiny of opioid prescribing.He said that sales decline was more than Insys could withstand when coupled with the investigation and